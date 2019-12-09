Kim Kardashian, an American reality TV star, has threatened to fire her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, from the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ cast for hiding part of her private life.





The reality show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian family.





Kim and Khloe have been slugging out with Kourtney in recent times over the latter’s refusal to be “open enough” on the cameras when it comes to her love life — amid prior suspicions with regard to Kourtney’s absence.





In the recent episode, Kim and Khloé confronted their sister after she showed up to filming with a hickey but refused to talk about it.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera. All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” she said.





Speaking to Kris Jenner, their mother, Kim added: “We have a proposal. It starts with an F and ends with a D. Everyone needs a consequence. Let’s show her. If she doesn’t want to show up, if she doesn’t want to work and she has too many boundaries, then she’s out.”





In defence, Kourtney said: “My sisters are nosy when it comes to anything in my life. I try to keep certain things private. I don’t like to share about dating. I don’t know if they are bored in their own lives and they want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on,” Kourtney had said.





Watch the episode below:



