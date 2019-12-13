



As the season of celebration comes upon us, with a lineup of various concerts, live performances and shows,Quickteller, a leading digital payments platform known for providing seamless payment solutions, has made transactions even easier for its customers.





Tickets for some events have been made more accessible by Quickteller, as users have the privilege of purchasing suchtickets from the comfort of their homes and offices, using the Quickteller platform.

Prior to the advent of digital payment platforms like Quickteller, event tickets were purchased at event venues on long queues,causing so much chaos and confusion.





Wale Akanbi, Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, has encouraged people who plan to attend events this holiday season to purchase their tickets on Quickteller, to avoid finding themselves in unpleasant situations like struggling to get tickets at the entrance of an event venue, and at higher cost!





He said:“These are great times to be alive. A time when the hardest things are made simple with just a click. A time when technology is explored to simplify every aspect of our lives. At Quickteller we are committed to making life super easy for our customers and Quickteller Events ticketing is one of the ways we are taking the stress off Nigerians this yuletide”.





Some of the listed events on QuicktellerEvents include:Marlian Fest, Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens, Teni Live in Concert: The Billionaire Experience, Lord of the Ribs Comedy Festival, The Unofficial Christmas Party, I Go Save Unusual and a host of others.





To purchase your tickets at discounted rates for these events and more, log on to events.quickteller.com





This yuletide, Quickteller will as always enable customerscarry out transactions such as airtime recharge, bill payments (utility & non-utility), funds transfer, remittances easily on the go and also allow them spend more time with their families, rather than spending quality time on long queues to make payments.









