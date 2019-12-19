



Russian President Vladimir Putin has reacted to the impeachment of US President Donald Trump





Donald Trump was formally impeached by the US House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.





The vote followed weeks of testimony, related to his dealings with Ukraine. 230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.





Trump will, however, remain in office until he is tried and convicted by the senate.





Putin on Thursday predicted that Trump’s impeachment will be rejected by the US Senate.





Mr Putin said on Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats’ fight against President Trump.





Mr Putin said that “the party that lost the election is continuing the fight by other means.”





“The effort to remove Trump is yet to pass the Senate where the Republicans have a majority.





“They will be unlikely to remove a representative of their own party from office on what seems to me an absolutely far-fetched reason.”



