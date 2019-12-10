



The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor T. B. Joshua has paid tribute to the late German evangelist, Rev. Reinhard Bonnke.





Bonnke passed last week.





Prophet Joshua described the late evangelist as “a missionary, with a burning passion for the gospel, a vision for Africa and a message for the world.”





He said, “Evangelist in 60 years of ministry, the founder of Christ for All Nations (CfAN )had the joy of witnessing to over 79 million people give their lives to Jesus.





“He continued to preach the gospel even to his final moments reminding people that salvation is only found through Jesus, and Jesus must be preached; the character of a believer is that he found refuge in the secret place of the most high God. Heaven is our resting place, our dwelling place. Here Reinhard Bonnke rests in the precious arm of Jesus Christ.”





He, on behalf of the Emmanuel TV and the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), joins believers all over the world to pray for God’s strength and comfort upon the family of “this servant of God as we celebrate his life and legacy of harvest. In the words of Reinhard Bonnke: I don’t want monuments; we don’t build monuments; we build God’s kingdom.”





The late Rev. Reinhard Bonnke was a frequent visitor to Africa for more than 50 years evangelizing many countries and leading people to Christ. He died last Saturday, December 7.



