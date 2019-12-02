Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has reconciled with her Senegalese fiancé, Frederic Badji.Recall that the controversial actress had on October 22 announced that she was single again less two months after her engagement to Badji on allegations of cheating.However, in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Shyngle retracted her statement,adding that she could not forgive herself for ridiculing her man publicly.“A while ago I did something very stupid and extremely wrong just because I was angry, mad, bad temper and was simply not thinking. I got it all wrong and accused him wrongly then posted a video of him crying and threatening himself just to embarrass him and ridicule him, that was childish of me and I don’t think I can ever forgive myself for doing that.“I am here today to apologise to my man, my family, my followers and friends for my actions, from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry, even though my man said he doesn’t care I know that I was wrong and I’m owning up to it,” she said.