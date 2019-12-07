



The presidency, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned the attack on Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Madrid, Spain.





Amaechi personally announced the incident on Friday.





NIDCOM chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement she signed, commended the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Mission in Spain and the Spanish police.





She said: “We applaud the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Mission in Spain as well as the Spanish police who ensured that the attacks did not escalate any further.





“Information indicates that the case is being handled by the Spanish Police.





“We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves because such incidents ultimately tarnish the image of the country within the host country, with multiplier negative effects on Nigerians living in that country, who are law abiding and well behaved”.





Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have claimed responsibility for the attack.





Earlier in the year, former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was assaulted in Nuremberg Germany by pro-Biafra activists.