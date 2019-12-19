The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an investigation into the death of Mutiu Agbosasa.





Agbosasa was murdered and burned at his residence in Ginti Estate, Ijede, Ikorodu.





Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Thursday, said, last Sunday at about 2.30 am, one Rohis Adamu Dana, Agbosasa’s security man reported at Ijede Police Station that his boss sent him to call officers.





“A team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer rushed to the scene”, it said.





“Police found the corpse of the victim in his vehicle burnt beyond recognition. The crime scene was cordoned off for forensic examination.





“Homicide detectives and forensic experts from the State Criminal Investigation Department were deployed to the scene for analysis.





“The corpse of the deceased person was evacuated to hospital for autopsy. The security guard who is 44 days old in the employment, was placed into custody for questioning.





“In his statement, Adamu Dana said on 14/12/2019 at about 10. 30pm, he opened the gate for his boss to drive into the house and while closing the gate, four strange men entered the house through the pedestrian gate.





“That he heard his boss shouting that he should run and call the Police. That it did not occur to him to call the neighbouring security guards for help.





“Investigation is ongoing with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death and to identify those behind the gruesome murder. Meanwhile, security is beefed up in the Estate.’