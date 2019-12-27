/ / Police sack, arraign officer who killed fan at Wizkid’s Starboy Fest





The Lagos police authorities have dismissed and arraigned Lukmon Akanbi, a sergeant who gunned down a fan who attended Starboy Fest, an event organised by Wizkid, at Victoria Island.









The tragic incident is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Friday, with clips from the scene making the rounds on social media shortly after.





Speaking on the incident, Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the Lagos police, said the commissioner, had immediately ordered the arrest of the culprit.

He said there was a argument between the officer who was on patrol at the area and the victim who was returning from the event.





“The police officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of firearms. The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Elkana said.





“The Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja. He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial.





“He was arraigned before the adjudicating officer on three counts charge of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3), first schedule, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority contrary to Paragraph Q(2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D(1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.





“The Sergeant was found guilty of all the charges and awarded the punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police. He has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional court.”





Condemning Akanbi’s “unprofessional conduct,” which led to the victim’s death, Elkana added that supervisory officers of erring policemen will henceforth be held liable for the misconduct of their men.





“This is part of the measures put in place to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system. The CP avows that no case of human rights violations and abuse of powers will be tolerated,” he added.



