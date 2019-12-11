



The Kogi state police command has announced the arrest of six persons in connection with the killing of Salome Abuh, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader in the state.





She was burnt alive in her house during the collation of the November 16 governorship election result.





While parading the suspects in Lokoja, the state capital, on Tuesday, Akeem Busari, commissioner of police, said his men in collaboration with local vigilantes arrested them on November 22.





He identified the six suspects as Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna and Attah Ejeh.





Busari said Edicha confessed he led the gang to Abuh’s house and also revealed that they had been masterminding a series of robberies in the state.





The commissioner of police said all those involved in the act will not go unpunished as investigation was ongoing.





The suspects, however, denied killing Abuh but admitted being thieves operating in the area.





Abuh was buried during the weekend. At her funeral, Abuh’s widower said she paid the ultimate sacrifice for unity.