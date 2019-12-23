The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered police commands and formations to beef up security nationwide ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.Adamu has also directed zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and Command Commissioners of Police to strengthen crime prevention strategies in their respective jurisdictions before, during and after the festivities.The force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the IG had instructed his officers and men to ensure effective deployment of both human and material assets of the force in protecting the major highways, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions as well as government and private infrastructure, amongst others.“In addition, the IG directs that the supervisory officers must ensure that they are personally on the ground to monitor and supervise the officers and men under their watch for optimal performance,” it stated.Adamu warned police operatives, especially those detailed to man the highways to desist from all forms of misconduct and abuse of the rights of the citizens and to adhere strictly to laid down rules and the standard operating procedures of the force.He said any reported act bordering on unprofessionalism, including extortion and intimidation of road users, would be investigated and punished.Meanwhile, the IG has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for “their unwavering support to the police and other security agencies throughout the year.”