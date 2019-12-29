/ / / Police disperse Shi’ites procession in Sokoto

Police in Sokoto, on Friday, dispersed members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, the Shiites, who had gathered for a procession in the state.The police intervention, which took place at Danbuwa roundabout along Old Airport Road, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, was done in a professional way.He debunked the report of an online newspaper that a life was lost, saying there was no life lost in the process. He also dismissed the use of live bullets on the Shi’ite members.Abubakar said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people suspected to be members of the proscribed Shi’ite group came out along Old Airport road with the intent of carrying out a procession.“Upon confirmation of their intention by security operatives, the gathering was immediately dispersed using minimal force, while the said suspected members got busy pelting stones on operatives and operational vehicles with intent to escalate the situation.“However, the situation was seamlessly brought under control shortly after the situation came to fore by the Joint Operatives.“The Sokoto State Police Command calls for calm as normalcy has since been restored. It urges members of the public to go about their lawful business without any fear as the command has put in place adequate security arrangements to forestall any recurrence of such.”