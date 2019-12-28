/ / Police detain man, whose girlfriend died after ‘drinking snipper’

The police in Bayelsa State have detained one Eze Augustus in connection with the death of his 28-year-old girlfriend, Joy Osain.A statement on Friday by the spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, said Augustus, 28, had reported his girlfriend’s demise at the Azikoro Police Division in Yenagoa LGA claiming “she drank snipper and died.”“The corpse of the deceased was recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for autopsy,” Butswat said.He said Augustus had been kept in custody for further interrogation, adding that investigation was ongoing.