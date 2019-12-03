



The police in Anambra State has declared Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu wanted.





The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP John Abang made the declaration in Awka on Tuesday.





He said the declaration was in connection with the killing of two police officers by members of the IPOB in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday.





The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed had in a press release on Monday evening stated that members of IPOB in Oraifite killed two police officers when a team of security men went to arrest Ejiofor over complaint of abduction levelled against him.





Haruna said the members of the proscribed group immediately attacked the police, killing two of its men and setting ablaze a vehicle belonging to the command.





Declaring Ejiofor wanted, CP Abang said, “We implore law-abiding Nigerians from North, South East or West who have information about this man to report to the nearest police station.





“He is a member of the proscribed IPOB, and he is wanted in connection with the killing of two policemen. We implore anyone who has information on him to report to us.”