Police in Benue State have arrested a young businessman for alleged rape of a 21-year-old lady.The lady was said to be working for the alleged rapist who runs a business along David Mark Bypass in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.The incident happened on Friday and the lady bloodstained pants were said to have been found at the scene.According to sources closed to the family of the lady the incident happened on Friday when the man asked the lady to bring the proceeds of the day to him at a location.The family source added that the man pounced on her and forcefully had canal knowledge of her immediately she entered the room.A human rights activist in the state, Ukan kurugh, who is handling the rape report, told our correspondent that the alleged rapist had asked the lady to bring the proceeds of the day to him before he traveled for Christmas.“The man pounced on the lady while she struggled with him but he overpowered her, broke her virginity and inflicted bruises on her,” Kurugh said.Confirming the report, Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Catherine Anene said that the alleged rapist had been arrested.Anene said, “I can confirm to you that the man is in our custody.”