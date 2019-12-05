Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud, was heard asking prison warders, “Where are you taking us to?” after his sentencing.
Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, also begged the prison warders not to handcuff him in public.
It was gathered that, as Kalu and his co-defendants were being removed from the dock by prison officials, they attempted to handcuff him.
The former governor, who appeared shaken, said, “Where are you taking us to now? Please, don’t handcuff me. I will follow you.”
Two unidentified women were also seen weeping as Kalu was being led away.
Kalu’s associate, Udeogu, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while the company which was used in perpetrating the fraud, Slok Limited, was ordered to be wound up by Justice Idris Mohammed.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.