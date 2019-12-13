Some residents of Victoria Island, highbrow Lagos Friday morning trooped out with kegs to scoop diesel from a fallen 33,000 litre tanker along Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue.The truck with registration number KRD280XN was said to have lost a tyre while in motion around 5am which caused a flip through the highway median.It was gathered that the two compartments of 11,000 litres each detached from the truck and fell on the ground spilling their contents.In no time, some residents and street urchins surrounded the tanker with jerrycans leaching on the liquid substance.But for the timely intervention of the police, who chased the young people away and seized some of the jerrycans, there would have been an explosion with devastating casualties on the busy expressway.