The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Niger/ Kogi Command on Tuesday narrated how it lost two of its officers during an attack by some suspected gunmen.





Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Benjamin Lomba said that the command lost the two officers; Assistant Superintendent of Customs One, S OHIREMEN and Assistant Superintendent of Customs Two, SM OMALE after they were attacked while on information patrol last Thursday.





Lomba in the statement added that another officer, Deputy Superintendent of Customs HI OLADAPO) who sustained a gunshot injury, has been discharged from the hospital.





Lomba said, “On Thursday 12th December, 2019 at 2200hrs a team of patrol officers were attacked by armed bandits along Lokoja-Okene road, which resulted to the death of two officers (Assistant Superintendent of Customs One S OHIREMEN and Assistant Superintendent of Customs Two SM OMALE), while another officer (Deputy Superintendent of Customs HI OLADAPO) sustained a gunshot injury. The injured officer was quickly moved to Federal medical centre Lokoja for medical attention.





“As at the time of releasing this press statement, the officer has been discharged from the hospital and would be returning to work as soon as he is in full health.





“Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service are only implementers of Federal Government Policies, hence we urge every Nigerian citizen aggrieved toward losing his/her goods to engage the services of the Court rather than resort to violence and killing of family men whom are the breadwinners of their families while serving their Nation.





“The Nigeria Customs Service, Niger/Kogi Command has continued to maintain close contact with the bereaved families. We are pained by the sad development and share in the grief of losing fellow officers, colleagues, brothers, husbands, fathers and the likes.









“We are and will continue to work with other sister agencies in identifying the armed bandits in connection to the attack on our officers and anyone found guilty will be made to face the full wrath of the law.





“ASC II OMALE was buried on Friday 13th December 2019 according to Islamic rights in Ayamba village of Kogi State and the Customs Area Controller (ABBA-KASSIM YUSUF) paid a condolence visit to the wife, children and family on Saturday 14th December 2019.





“During the visit, the CAC assured the family that the Management will deploy all necessary mechanisms to ensure the perpetrators of this evil act are brought to book. However, this sad event will not distract us from vigorously discharging our statutory functions.





“ASC I OHIREMEN will be buried at his home town in Ondo State by January 2020”.



