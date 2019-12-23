



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has given out a variety of gifts and cash to hundreds of residents of his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos, in time for Christmas.





The Speaker gave out the items on Sunday as part of ”Gbaja 2019 End of the Year Grassroots Empowerment Programme”.





The News Agency of Nigeria reported that 23 saloon cars, 90 lap tops, 30 power generators and 301 sewing machines were given to beneficiaries at the programme in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.









The Speaker also gave between N100,000 and N200,000 grant each to 500 business owners as well as 30 photocopiers and 309 home solar systems to other beneficiaries at the programme.





The Speaker said he organised the empowerment programme to impact positively on the lives constituents by supporting businesses and easing transportation problems.





He said other projects being undertaken in the constituency included repairs of Mercy Eneli Street, Chief Bereola Street and Esther Dada-Adeniji Link road to Ishaga to make living easier for the people.





Gbajabiamila urged the beneficiaries of the latest empowerment programme to use the items for the purpose of empowering themselves.





Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, commended the Speaker for the empowerment, saying the party and the people were proud of him.





He also commended his constituents for their support for the Speaker, saying that the empowerment items were the dividends of their support.





Balogun said Gbajabiamila has done well as the Speaker so far with his actions and ideas.





Also speaking, a member of the state House of Assembly, Mr Desmond Elliot, also commended Gbajabiamila for the programme, saying Surulere residents were better for it.

He said the Speaker had inspired him and other political leaders in the state to always connect with the people .





A beneficiary, Alhaji Fatal Giwa, thanked Gbajabiamila for the car given to him, saying he was still in a state of disbelief that he could be called on phone to pick up the car.

”I thank our Speaker for this car. I never knew I would drive a car out of this place today. I was just called on phone to come and I must confess, it is as if I am still dreaming.



