Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, was among those who received Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, who has been in Department of State Services (DSS) custody since August 3.
The activist was released on Thursday evening after an order by a federal high court in Abuja.
Below are some pictures with Falana:
