Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, swore in two more female commissioners on Monday, bringing the number of women in his cabinet to six.





The governor, who is known for giving opportunity to women, appointed Hadiza Bala Usman, current managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), as his chief of staff, in his first tenure.





El-Rufai is the only governor in the northern region with a female deputy, Hadiza Balarabe. Balarabe was picked to replace Bala Bantex, former deputy governor, who ran for Kaduna south senate seat but lost. Among his 11 current special advisers, five are women.

In a tweet on Monday, Kadarai Ahmed, media personality, commented on the governor and his “female army”.

Below are photos of some female appointees of el-Rufai:

El-Rufai with his deputy, Balarabe

Five female permanent secretaries were also sworn in on Monday. Some of them taking oath of office





El-rufai with Aisha Dikko, Kaduna attorney general and commissioner of justice





El-Rufai with Amina Baloni, commissioner of Health





Hafsat Baba, commissioner for human services and social development







