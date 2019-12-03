Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, swore in two more female commissioners on Monday, bringing the number of women in his cabinet to six.
The governor, who is known for giving opportunity to women, appointed Hadiza Bala Usman, current managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), as his chief of staff, in his first tenure.
El-Rufai is the only governor in the northern region with a female deputy, Hadiza Balarabe. Balarabe was picked to replace Bala Bantex, former deputy governor, who ran for Kaduna south senate seat but lost. Among his 11 current special advisers, five are women.
In a tweet on Monday, Kadarai Ahmed, media personality, commented on the governor and his “female army”.
@GovKaduna and his female 'army'! In addition to @DrHadiza the Deputy Governor, Kaduna has a female Accountant General, Attorney General &Commissioner of Justice, plus 5 other female Commissioners. #genderequity pic.twitter.com/ChcjC6wTXh— Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) December 2, 2019
Below are photos of some female appointees of el-Rufai:
|El-Rufai with his deputy, Balarabe
Five female permanent secretaries were also sworn in on Monday. Some of them taking oath of office
|El-rufai with Aisha Dikko, Kaduna attorney general and commissioner of justice
|El-Rufai with Amina Baloni, commissioner of Health
|Hafsat Baba, commissioner for human services and social development
