



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, marked properties belonging to Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia state governor.





Muhammed Idris, a judge of the federal high court in Ikoyi, sentenced the former governor to 12 years in prison for diverting N7 billion from the coffers of Abia state.





The judge also ordered that Kalu’s Slok Nigeria Limited be liquidated and assets forfeited to the federal government.





Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC, said the marking is to ensure that the properties are not dissipated following the order of the court.





Kalu is the senator representing Abia north.





His trial began in 2007, but suffered countless adjournments until 2019.





Godiya Akwashiki, spokesman of the senate on December 8, said the seat of the convicted chief whip will not be declared vacant.





Below are photos.