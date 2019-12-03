



Davido has shown the face of his first son, David Ifeanyi Adeleke on a diamond-encrusted customized necklace, said to be worth over $400,000 or N150 million.





The jewelry was made by Icebox who confirmed receipt of the sum of N150million from the singer.





The singer shared the picture Monday night on his Instagram page, with the caption:

“I didn’t come to play !!! #AGT”





Although Davido did not indicate the cost of his new jewellery, bought from Atlanta, Georgia based Icebox Diamonds and Watches, one report estimated it to be around $400,000.





The musician is the king of bling in Nigeria and is famous for buying expensive jewellery.





In November, he gifted Zlatan Ibile, a musician that he mentored, a gold necklace worth $40, 000.





Davido announced the gift on his Instagram page on 13 November and explained the reason for his action.





“”Gave my brother 40 k off my neck!!!!!!!! I remember bringing him to Dubai last year and no one knew Him!! Now he da hottest ARTIST IN AFRICA!!!!! Love u bro !! @zlatan_ibile,” he wrote.





Also in November, he spent close to $100,000 on customised gold jewellery for all members of his 30 billion gang.





See pictures below:























