



The joint anti-bunkering team of the Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday intercepted 23 jerry cans of premium motor spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, concealed in two caskets, at Idiroko border in Ogun state.





Abdullahi Maiwada, customs spokesman in the area, said the fuel-laden coffins were abandoned inside a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.





Idiroko border is among the ones shut by the federal government to check smuggling. The customs had earlier banned supply of fuel to stations 20 kilometres to the borders.





Commenting on the development on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari had said domestic fuel consumption in the country had dropped by 30 percent since his administration took the decision to shut land borders.

Below is a picture of one of the coffins and the car which conveyed the seized petrol:



