Donald Trump, US president, has commended Oyedele Isaac, a Nigerian ballpoint artist, for making a portrait of him purely out of a blue and red pen.





The young Nigerian had taken to Twitter to share the “24 x 21” portrait which, according to him, had taken 70 hours to complete. He had also urged Nigerians to share until Trump gets to see it.





Trump, however, confirmed that he didn’t only see the artwork but that he also found it “fantastic.” Dubbing Oyedele a wonderful artist, he charged him never to give up on his dream.







“Not only did I see it. I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream!,” Trump wrote while retweeting the photo.





This is not the first time prominent global figures would be singling out talented Nigerians for pulling off an outstanding achievement.





Bill Clinton, former US president, had similarly asked to meet Tanitoluwa Adewumi, an eight-year-old chess genius acclaimed for “conquering the world of chess” in the US after having escaped from Boko Haram onslaught in Nigeria.





Shortly after, Trevor Noah, a South African comedian, was enlisted to produce a movie about Adewumi as three books about his family’s transition from the obscurity of insurgency to the glam of stardom is set to debut in 2020.





In September, Drake, an American rapper and serial entrepreneur, had vowed to jet a Nigerian fan of his to meet him for making several covers of his songs.