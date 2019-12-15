A picture of Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, kneeling down alongside Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, is circulating online.





In a message shared on social media particularly on Whatsapp, Kalu, who was recently convicted of fraud, was said to be begging Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, to be pardoned of his crime.





The plea is said to be in connection with a recent fraud conviction for N7.1 billion which he committed during his time as governor.







The message in circulation claims that Kalu, who currently represents Abia north at the senate, was begging to not go to jail — “but it didn’t work”.

IS THIS TRUE ? Orji Kalu assisted by foreign affairs minister and others kneeling down before chief of staff, Abba kyari to assist a day before judgment...? pic.twitter.com/MNH9DGHyux December 14, 2019

However, TheCable reports that the claim is not true.





Orji Kalu and Geoffrey Onyeama on their knees





TheCable reports that the picture was taken on November 24, inside Kalu’s compound in Abia state.





Onyeama had joined others at the former governor’s house to celebrate the Christ the King feast, an annual celebration by the Catholic church.





A video of the celebration also showed those in attendance while a priest officiated the ceremony.





Below is the video:



