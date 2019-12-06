 PHOTO: Bomb explodes in Ebonyi school, severs student's hand | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A substance suspected to be improvised explosive device went off and severed the left hand of a male pupil at Glory Land High School, Azugwu village, in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on Thursday.

The victim, simply identified as Chibuike, is an SSII pupil of the school.

The incident reportedly happened during break hour, according to sources within the school.

Apart from the main casualty whose hand was severed, the source said, “a good number of pupils” also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incident happened at about 11am on Thursday, and had caused serious confusion and panic within the school and its environs, another source said.

Our Correspondent reports that Chibuike was seen wailing and rolling in his own pool of blood, and was rushed to the emergency unit of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Other students who sustained varying degrees of injuries were currently being treated in undisclosed hospitals and clinics in the state, sources said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, but added that she had yet to get official report from the Divisional Police Officer of Eke-Aba Police Station.





