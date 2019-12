Ex-Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, has officially engaged his lover, Khafi.





Gedoni popped the question on Christmas Day while the lovebirds were on a vacation in Cape Verde.





Khafi disclosed this on her Instagram page even as fans bombarded her page with congratulatory messages.





She wrote: “Oh and I got the best Christmas gift ever. I said Yes Mrs. Ekpata loafing.”





Recall that the BBNaija lovebirds, Gedoni and Khafi, had on different occasions during the 2019 BBNaija show caught in the house in cozy moments.