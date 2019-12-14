



Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, met on Saturday.





The leaders, who met in Minna, Niger State, were in a cordial mood as they exchanged pleasantries and chatted.





Atiku was the presidential candidate of Nigeria’s main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while Tinubu is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party.





On arrival, Tinubu and his entourage were received by Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello.













However, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, was on Atiku’s entourage.