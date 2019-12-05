Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last general elections, Peter Obi, has told churches in Nigeria to be more critical in the fight against corruption.Obi stated this yesterday, on the theme: “The Church and Good Governance” at the All Soul Church, Lekki, Lagos State.The former Anambra State governor, said all institutions, including the church, contributed to that failure either through commission or omission.“By blessing poor people who suddenly make money in government and come to church for thanksgiving rather than calling police for them, the church is not showing right example.”Obi harped on the need for the church to be conscious of being the conscience of the world.He said that to reduce corruption, the government must make deliberate efforts to reduce so many tollgates by changing her procurement processes to ensure money moved directly to institutions they were meant for.He also spoke of exceptionally high cost of governance and proffered solution flowing from his practical experience.“As governor of Anambra, I reduced the cost of governance through eliminating many unnecessary things our people make part of government such as long convoys, maintaining multiple guests houses, travelling with retinue of aides, among others.“By the time you know it, I had excess money to meet our obligations including clearing arrears of pension to the tune of about N35 billion and saving over N75 billion for the state as at the day I left office,” Obi added.