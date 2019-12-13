



Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Wednesday night disclosed what he must do before he dies.





Adeboye said he would not die until he had built a church auditorium as big as the city of Ibadan.





The RCCG leader said this was revealed to him by God.





Daddy GO, as Adeboye as fondly called, said this while delivering a sermon entitled, ‘The Power of Inspiration’, on the third day of the Holy Ghost Congress 2019, at the Redemption Campground, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“If anybody tells you Pastor Adeboye is dead, don’t believe them because God is going to build us the auditorium as big as Ibadan. Until that is done, I’m not going anywhere,” he declared.





He further lamented the situation in Nigeria, adding that the country needs a turnaround now than ever.





“There is no better time mankind needed a turnaround than now





“If we ever needed a turnaround, there is no better time than now to experience it. We are all witnesses to all that have been happening in Nigeria.





“So, when the Lord assures of the great turnaround, He must have us in mind.





“In situations like ours, His people had always experienced great turnarounds all through the generations. He had done it before and He will do it again because he is the unchangeable changer,” Adeboye added.