



The ancient town of Ipokia, in Ogun State is enmeshed in crisis as youths took to the street, Wednesday morning, to protest the death of a young man, popularly known as Alapa, who they alleged was beaten to death by the police yesterday.





It was gathered from people who were at the scene of the incident that Alapa died after being beaten by the police with the butts of their guns.





As a result, irate youths have barricaded the main road in Ipokia, accusing the police of extrajudicial killing.





The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

However, Oyeyemi said the deceased was not beaten by the police, saying he slumped at the police station, but died in the hospital.





“The police were on a stop-and-search duty and then they saw this particular deceased person. He was arrested earlier in April; he was charged to court and the court ordered that he be detained at the police station. But escaped from police custody. So, when they saw him, they tried to apprehend him to the station.





“Getting to the station, he refused to go into the station and started an altercation with the police; and in the process, he slumped. He was taken to hospital. Nobody beat him. If anybody said the police beat him, that person is a liar. He was taken to the hospital after he slumped and there, he gave up the ghost,” Oyeyemi said.