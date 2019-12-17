Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has reiterated his commitment to the anti-graft war. He has signed the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Bill 2019 into Law, warning that corrupt officials will pay for their crimes.The governor, who assented to the bill passed last week by the House of Assembly, said that his assent meant that he was ready to enforce probity and accountability.A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said that Makinde, immediately after his assent, transferred the law to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo for further administrative actions.The governor had, as part of initial declarations upon assumption of office, declared that the State under his watch would establish its own anti-corruption agency to ensure probity, accountability and good governance.While signing the bill into law on Wednesday, Governor Makinde said: “We have just signed the anti-corruption law for Oyo State. There is nothing to be afraid of. Why we have domesticated the anti-corruption law is that just as we want the governance to get closer to the grassroots. We also want to guard the resources of the state in the same manner.“Corruption kills the society. When money meant for projects, salaries and certain developmental initiatives are diverted, we miss the opportunities.”The governor, who spoke at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, said that the law has no political colourations, as according to him, corruption and underdevelopment have no political leanings.“This is not a law meant to witch-hunt anyone. It is not about politics or political interests. It is not about APC or PDP but about Oyo State. We know for a fact that if we tackle corruption, we will have enough resources to take care of our people and that is exactly what this law is meant to achieve for us,” he said.The governor reiterated his readiness to waive his immunity and face any corrupt charges against him, if he commits any infractions to the law.He added: “So, we believe we have to tackle corruption. I said it during my inaugural address as the Executive Governor of Oyo State that I will be ready to waive my immunity to face any corruption charges against my person and I still maintain that position.”The governor enjoined every citizen of the State to alert the Government of any unscrupulous activities, adding; “If you see something, say something.”