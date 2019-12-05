



International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, has condemned the non-confirmation of Beatrice Iliya as chief judge of Gombe state.





Iliya, the most senior judge in the state, was appointed in acting capacity and at the expiration of her three months tenure, the governor swore in Muazu Yahaya as acting chief judge of the state.





But Rhoda Tyoden, national president of the association, and Eliana Martins, national publicity secretary, described the action of the governor as a violation of the rights of women.





“FIDA Nigeria unites with other groups and strongly condemn the non-confirmation of the Acting Chief Judge of Gombe State, the Hon. Justice Beatrice Lazarus Iliya, as the Chief Judge of Gombe State, having completed her statutory three months period as Acting Chief Judge,” the statement read.





“Hon. Justice Beatrice Lazarus Iliya, a noble lady is not due for retirement for another three years minimum period; and has served diligently.





“We therefore strongly object to the planned swearing in of a junior male judge as Chief Judge in her place for whatever reason.





“FIDA Nigeria views the act of swearing in a male judge who is junior to other female judges as the substantive Chief Judge as act of gender discrimination!!





“This is more painful as the UN 16 days activism against Gender Based Violence and Human Rights Violations is ongoing.”





Some protesters also took to the streets, calling on Yahaya to confirm Iliya.





