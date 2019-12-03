



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday relived his experience in middle and secondary schools, while growing up and said his teachers never spared the rod, whenever he and his schoolmates misbehaved





“I spent nine years in the boarding school where the teachers showered us with love, care and total commitment. They treated you as their own children.





“They commended you when you did well, and flogged you on bare buttocks if you misbehaved,” said the President.





He shared his schooling experience in Daura, Katsina State, today after he was honoured by the town’s Community Secondary School, which he co-founded with five other persons, 50 years ago.

Buhari said he became an orphan at a young age, but his nine years in boarding school and joining the army shaped his life.





He said Nigeria’s socio-economic and political salvation will come from education, urging citizens to embrace learning as a way of life while the government will do its best to provide access.





He praised the current management of the school, which is now renamed Pilot Secondary School, Daura, for maintaining high standards.





President Buhari implored the old boys association to carry on the good work they were going, leading up to the current position of the school.





The leader of the team, Alhaji M.T Bature, the Sarkin Kudu of Katsina, said the vision of the founding fathers, including the President, had ensured the success of so many sons of the state, with many growing up to become professors, engineers, doctors and military generals.