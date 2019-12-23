



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has hailed the return of Hon. Adekunle Akinlade to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Akinlade was the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State, the 2019 General Elections.





Backed by former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Akinlade dumped the APC and contested the poll against the party’s candidate and incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun.





Oshiomhole, in a statement by his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem, Monday night, recalled that last week, APC received some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He said: “As a party, we are glad that that the National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) set up recently by the party is yielding fruits. We welcome these party men and women and we urge them to join in this progressive governance which the APC promised Nigerians.





“The APC is one big family that believes in the ideals of true democracy, rule of law and party supremacy.





“We also want to use this opportunity to urge other members of our party who left and wish to return, to do so, as our party is big enough to accommodate all, even those with divergent opinions. This is what makes it a progressive party.





“I want to assure you that in the spirit of national reconciliation, our brothers are welcome and will be accorded all the privileges that is the preserve of all party members.”