Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu on Monday escaped judgement in a N7.2 billion fraud case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.It was gathered that Justice Mohammed Idris, who is in charge of the case, was unavailable to deliver judgment in the case instituted against Kalu and his company, Slok Nig. Ltd got.Justice Idris, who tried the case, has been elevated to the Court of Appeal, leading him to conduct the trial to its end by fiat.While it is yet to be known why Idris failed to appear in court today, the court adjourned proceedings till December 5 before Kalu knew his fate.