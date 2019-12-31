/ / Only four officials can accompany a minister abroad, says Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has reduced the entourage of his ministers travelling overseas to four officials.





At a press conference on Monday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said the president gave the approval while restricting every other delegation below ministerial level to a maximum of three persons.





The minister said travel days will no longer attract payment of estacode.





“On the nature and frequency of travels, all public-funded travels (local and foreign), must be strictly for official purposes backed with documentary evidence,” Mohammed said.





interest of the country. Except with the express approval of Mr. President, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Chief Executive Officers and Directors are restricted to not more than two (2) foreign travels in a quarter.





“Also, when a Minister is at the head of an official delegation, the size of such delegation shall not exceed four (4) including the relevant Director, Schedule Officer and one (1) Aide of the Minister. Every other delegation below ministerial level shall be restricted to

a maximum of three (3).





“For Class of Air Travels, the President has approved that Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals who are entitled, to continue to fly Business Class, while other categories of Public Officers are to travel on Economy Class.





“Also, travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode Allowances as duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding.”



