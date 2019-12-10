A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed on Monday that all former governors and key public office holders that had been convicted of corruption since Muhammadu Buhari took over power were Christians.The former minister noted that from Jolly Nyame to Joshua Dariye, Bala Ngilari and Orji Kalu, Buhari’s administration only convicted Christians.Is it only Christians that steal, he asked.On Thursday, December 5, 2019, the Federal High Court in Lagos convicted a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, of N7.1bn fraud and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment.The judgment, delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, came 12 years after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission filed fraud charges against Kalu in 2007.He recalled that on May 30, 2018, the Federal Capital Territory High Court sentenced a former governor of Taraba State, Mr Jolly Nyame, to 14 years in prison, without an option of fine.The court convicted the former governor for criminal breach of trust in a case of N1.64bn fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.The judge blamed Nyame for financial recklessness and brazen display of executive power without following due process.On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Joshua Dariye was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja. Dariye was charged with criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds (N1.6bn) while he was the governor of Plateau State.Dariye, who was the governor of Plateau State from 1999 to 2007, was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and convicted by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court for embezzling public fund.