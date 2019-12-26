



The Spiritual Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, has cautioned against the eating of meat and drinking of drinks in this yuletide period and thereafter.





Speaking with Journalists in Calabar, Cross River State capital to present the Everlasting Gospel of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, the BCS Spokesman Christ Shepherd Edet Archibong, condemned the attitude of Nigerians who continue eating and drinking during festive period and thereafter.





“The problem of the World is lack of love.





“He loves all and does not discriminate. He preaches against the killing of animals and eating of same, for if we had love for them, we would not kill them for any reason. He also shows example.





“Prophet Isaiah prophesied that there will be no killing or eating of fresh in the New Kingdom of God and that even the lion will eat straw. If lions eat straw will humans continue to eat fresh? The BCS spokesman asked.





“It must be noted that the main theme of Christ’s teaching was love. The teachings of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu are meant to take us to that Kingdom if we adhered to





“He teaches that if we had love for one another there would be no discrimination, no wars, no murder, no poverty, no hunger, no court cases and no imprisonment. The World would be free of evil,” he stated.





Christ Shepherd Edet Archibong used the occasion to displace the Everlasting Gospel, volume 1, 11, 111 to the world, noting that the book complements the Holy Bible,





“It is the panacea to all our problems whether spiritual or physical and the way to obtain everlasting life. Practicing the recondite wisdom of God, His ways, taught therein, will guarantee a perfect society populated by perfect individuals that we all yearn for.





“Our legislators, government functionaries, businessmen, businesswomen, clergy men, practitioners of all religions and even children all need to learn and practice the ways of God and so this Everlasting Gospel is a must-read,” he stated.