Tiwa Savage, Nigerian Afropop star, says her relationship with Ayodeji Balogun, award-winning singer better known as Wizkid, should not bug anyone.





She disclosed this on Monday night before inviting Wizkid for a live performance during ‘Everything Tiwa Savage,’ a concert organised by Flytime, at the Eko Hotels, Lagos.





The two music superstars, in what appeared to be another display of their growing bond, stunned the crowd packed inside the hall with romantic display.





Before Wizkid’s appearance on stage, Tiwa had briefly commented on the relationship between the two.

“The last person I am going to introduce is special to me,” she announced, with the fans screaming Wizkid in return even before she mentioned his name.





“It’s not just any kind of relationship, it is a one-on-one relationship and I own him. I don’t care what people say about us.





“I might be older but the older the berry, the sweeter the juice.”





She had then requested that lights on stage be turned off. Shortly afterwards, Wizkid appeared on stage, sending the hall into a frenzy, with fans thronging towards the stage to have a shot of the music star.





“This night is not about me. It is all about Tiwa, a very hardworking and amazing lady,” the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner said before exiting the stage.





The duo had in October set social media abuzz when they both shared a kiss on stage at Wizkid’s ‘Star Boy Fest‘ in France.