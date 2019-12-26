Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide a.k.a Baddo in the spirit of Christmas shared a beautiful family photo featuring his two sons, Batife and Tunrepin, and his fiancée, Bukunmi.The rapper has been nominated for several awards to recognize his role in advancing Nigeria’s hip hop culture.Olamide had also dominated talks on social media after he was alleged to have impregnated Maria Okan, a Nigerian OAP, shortly after he had welcomed a second child with Adebukumi Aisha, his fiance who resides in the United States.