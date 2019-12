Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance and Chairman, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari government to improve on immunisation coverage.





Okonjo-Iweala made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Thursday.





She commended the Federal Government for efforts made so far, but urged government to work harder to attain the average target set for Africa.





She said: “We like Nigeria to improve the immunisation coverage. We were initially at 33 per cent.

“Now they have worked hard. We are at 50 per cent now but we need to work harder to get us to the average for Africa.”





“Nigeria is one of the key countries where GAVI is engaged and we are very happy to be here.