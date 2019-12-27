/ / Ohanaeze hints on impeaching Buhari over Presidency’s cabal claim





The apex Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned remarks credited to President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu admitting that there are cabals in the Presidency.





Ohanaeze said such claims from the Presidency was enough to impeach the President.





Shehu had maintained that the cabal in the Presidency are respectable Nigerians who have achieved a lot.





He had revealed this while dismissing claims that Buhari was being manipulated by a group of individuals who have formed a cabal.

However, Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Uche Achi-Ogbaga in a chat with Vanguard described Shehu’s comment as unfortunate.





He said: “You see, when you do the right thing in a wrong way, it becomes wrong. The issue is not about being hungry or well-fed. It is about the integrity of the government, it is about conventionality, law and civility. The taxpayers’ money is used to pay the retinue of ministers, presidential advisers, assistants and other aides.





“They are the official government decision policy or decision-makers. Yet, you abandon them to depend or take instructions from an underhand body called the cabal. It is unfortunate that Garba Shehu, whose utterances are presumed as that of the President, could say that blatantly.





“From the American experience, it is enough to impeach the President if it is established, as in the present case, that it came from the presidency.





“It is absurd to jettison the Federal Executive Council and other lawful bodies to take orders from an ethnic and prejudice-infested cabal. It smells to high heaven.”