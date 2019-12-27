A 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for beating his 34-year-old wife, Zainab, to death on Christmas Day.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on the same day following a report by the father of the deceased.He said the deceased’s father complained at the Ibara Division that he was called on the phone that his daughter had a misunderstanding with her husband and that she had been beaten unconscious by Mutiu.According to Oyeyemi, the deceased’s father stated further that he quickly went to the scene and rushed his daughter to the General Hospital, Ijaye, where a doctor pronounced her dead.He stated, “As soon as the suspect realised that the victim was dead, he took to his heels.“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ibara Division, SP Dada Olusegun, mobilised his detectives and went after the suspect.“Mutiu’s hideout was eventually located and he was promptly arrested.”Oyeyemi added that preliminary investigation revealed that Mutiu was found of beating the deceased at the slightest provocation and that the incident that resulted in her death was a minor disagreement.“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the General Hospital, Ijaiye mortuary for autopsy,” the PPRO said.He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.