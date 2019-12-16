Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that God had been kind to Ogun State by blessing her with men and women of honour; who have helped to make the state and Nigeria great in many ways.Obasanjo, himself a two-time leader of the country, said it was not for fun that his home state was aptly christened the “Gateway State,” and prayed God to continue to make her the Gateway of growth, development and progress.The elder statesman made this known on Sunday night while praying during this year edition of the Ogun State Christmas Carol and service of nine lessons at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto- Abeokuta.The service was attended by the President, Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, traditional rulers from across the state, government functionaries, residents, politicians, christian community, members of the state House of Assembly, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako – Oyedele and Governor Dapo Abiodun who read the 9th lesson taken from the bible book of St. John 1(1-14).Renowned gospel singer; Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, Egun Gospel Essemble, the CAC Good Women Choir, Ayan Jesu Gospel Singers, State Choir, CAN choir from Ijebu, Ilaro, Remo CAN choir also thrilled the audience with soul – lifting songs and lyrics.Obasanjo prayed God to make the state the one that worships him and continually bless her with God-fearing leaders at all time.In his Christmas message, the CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, called on politicians and leaders not to make themselves unreachable by the people.