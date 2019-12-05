Chief (Mrs) Titilayo Ajanaku, former Special Adviser on Women Affairs to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, has died.Ajanaku, who was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 73.The female politician reportedly died after a battle with a terminal illness for years.Until her death, the late Ajanaku was the Otun Iyalode of Egbaland.She was also the chairman of the old Abeokuta Local Government in Ogun State and, indeed, the first woman to be elected as a local government chairman in Nigeria.A trained nurse, administrator, and women leader, Ajanaku was born on January 25, 1946, at Ago-Odo Quarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State.