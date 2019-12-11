



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, visited the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.The visit was a surprise as government officials said they had no information the former president would be at the Government House.The former president was received to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House by the Kaduna governor and his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.It is believed that Obasanjo is in Kaduna on a private trip.The ex-Nigerian leader routinely makes local and international travels.