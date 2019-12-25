



Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed how he ran away from Ile Kewu (school for Quran teachings), because of the cane.





He spoke on Tuesday during a lecture on tolerance between Christians and Muslims in Abeokuta, Ogun State, The Nation reports.





Obasanjo also called for religious unity in Nigeria and said such would ensure the country’s development.





He said, “If we can live in peace with our neighbour at the local, community, state, national, continental and global level, what a different world it would have been.

“Let me tell you, I went to Ile Kewu (Qur’anic school). In my village, mosque and church were built close to each other.





“When I was growing up in the village, there was no difference and I started going to Qur’anic school. What drove me away was koboko (horse whip).





“But what I imbibed in the village when I was growing up is what I have practised all my life”, the former Nigeria leader added.