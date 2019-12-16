



Less than 48 hours after Jerome Elusiyan, a professor of pediatrics at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, was shot dead, the university has lost yet another professor.





Victoria Adeniyi, acting head of the department of dramatic arts, died at institution’s clinic in the early hours of Sunday.





Although no detailed information on her death, Abiodun Olarewaju, public relations officer of the university, confirmed Adeniyi’s demise, saying Eyitope Ogunbodede, the university’s vice-chancellor, had ordered a post mortem.





“Less than forty eight hours after we lost a Professor of Paediatrics, Professor Jerome Elusiyan, to the cold hands of death through the instrumentality of unknown gunmen, it is too painful for us as a University to tearfully break the unpalatable news of the demise of another promising academic and a prominent member of OAU community, Dr. Victoria Oluwaremilekun ADENIYI, who, until her death early this morning was the Acting Head, Department of Dramatic Arts of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife,” he said.





“The deceased lecturer, who Directed this year’s Convocation play which was staged four days ago, was also yesterday, a part of the academic procession of the grand finale of the University’s 44th Convocation.





“The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who was visibly unhappy, had visited the University’s Teaching Hospital and directed that necessary papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem.”





Elusiyan was killed by gunmen in Edo state on Friday. He was said to be heading back from Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma where he went to supervise medical students’ pediatric examinations at Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital as an external examiner.





He was reportedly attacked alongside his driver who survived with bullet wounds. His vehicle was shot at several times. His driver succeeded in leaving the scene to a police checkpoint where Elusiyan was discovered dead.