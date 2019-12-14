The National Youth Service Corps has pledged to work with security agents to rescue a corps member, Abraham Amuta, who was abducted in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents seven months ago.Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave this assurance on Thursday when he visited the family of the corps member in Jos, Plateau State.Abraham was deployed to Maiduguri, Borno State for his service year but was abducted by the Boko Haram in the third week of April 2019 when he reportedly went out for evangelism with a pastor from his church.Ibrahim told the corps member’s parents, Daniel and Esther Amuta, that the NYSC management was “fully committed to the rescue of Abraham.”He said, “The scheme is working with relevant agencies to ensure that he is released unhurt and reunited with the family. We express hope in his eventual rescue and we assure the family that the scheme will continue to stand by you.”In another development, the DG visited another corps member, Nuraddeen Tahir, who lost his arm in a road accident after leaving the orientation camp in Taraba State.The director-general went to the corps member’s residence in the Gwarzo area of Kano State, noting that the scheme would give “all the necessary support to the corps member to live a normal life.”“Arrangements have been concluded to provide prosthetic limbs for Nuraddeen to enable him to perform his daily activities seamlessly. The welfare of our members remains one of the priorities of this administration,” he said.Tahir, a graduate of North-West University in Kano, was involved in a road accident with other corps members while traveling to the Sardauna Local Government Area, where they were posted for their primary assignments.He was thereafter redeployed to Kano State for proper monitoring after he was discharged from the hospital.